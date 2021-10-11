What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, OCT. 12 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley 

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville 

6:30 p.m. — Crossroads Charter vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School 

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 District 5 Tournament 

At Battle High School, Columbia 

Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Sedalia Smith-Cotton 

2 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Jefferson City Helias Catholic 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Columbia Hickman 

Class 5 District 7 Tournament 

At Legacy Park, Lee’s Summit 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Raytown (Field 5) 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Lee’s Summit (Field 8) 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Belton (Field 6) 

4 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (Field 7) 

Class 4 District 8 Tournament 

At Excelsior Springs High School 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Platte County 

Class 3 District 7 Tournament 

At Odessa Middle School 

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa 

Class 2 District 8 Tournament 

At Fairground Park, Higginsville 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Lawson 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill 

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty 

6:30 p.m. — Cristo Rey at Van Horn 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — Belton at Truman 

8 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Rockhurst, Summit Christian Academy, Marshall at Blue Springs South 

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Park Hill, Platte County at Platte County Community Center North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Class 2 State Quarterfinal 

Noon — Carl Junction at Grain Valley 

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar 

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 District 5 Tournament 

At Battle High School, Columbia 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Sedalia Smith-Cotton winner vs. Blue Springs-Jefferson City Helias winner 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley-Columbia Hickman winner vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Columbia Battle winner 

Class 2 District 8 Tournament 

At Fairground Park, Higginsville 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Lawson winner vs. St. Pius X-Carrollton winner 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Savannah at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton 