What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville
6:30 p.m. — Crossroads Charter vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 District 5 Tournament
At Battle High School, Columbia
Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Sedalia Smith-Cotton
2 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Jefferson City Helias Catholic
4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Columbia Hickman
Class 5 District 7 Tournament
At Legacy Park, Lee’s Summit
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Raytown (Field 5)
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Lee’s Summit (Field 8)
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Belton (Field 6)
4 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (Field 7)
Class 4 District 8 Tournament
At Excelsior Springs High School
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Platte County
Class 3 District 7 Tournament
At Odessa Middle School
6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa
Class 2 District 8 Tournament
At Fairground Park, Higginsville
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Lawson
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
6:30 p.m. — Cristo Rey at Van Horn
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Belton at Truman
8 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Rockhurst, Summit Christian Academy, Marshall at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Park Hill, Platte County at Platte County Community Center North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 2 State Quarterfinal
Noon — Carl Junction at Grain Valley
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 District 5 Tournament
At Battle High School, Columbia
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Sedalia Smith-Cotton winner vs. Blue Springs-Jefferson City Helias winner
7 p.m. — Grain Valley-Columbia Hickman winner vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Columbia Battle winner
Class 2 District 8 Tournament
At Fairground Park, Higginsville
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Lawson winner vs. St. Pius X-Carrollton winner
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Savannah at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton