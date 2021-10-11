The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, OCT. 12

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

6:30 p.m. — Crossroads Charter vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 District 5 Tournament

At Battle High School, Columbia

Noon — Blue Springs South vs. Sedalia Smith-Cotton

2 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Jefferson City Helias Catholic

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Columbia Hickman

Class 5 District 7 Tournament

At Legacy Park, Lee’s Summit

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Raytown (Field 5)

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Lee’s Summit (Field 8)

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. Belton (Field 6)

4 p.m. — Truman vs. Raymore-Peculiar (Field 7)

Class 4 District 8 Tournament

At Excelsior Springs High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Platte County

Class 3 District 7 Tournament

At Odessa Middle School

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Odessa

Class 2 District 8 Tournament

At Fairground Park, Higginsville

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Lawson

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty

6:30 p.m. — Cristo Rey at Van Horn

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Belton at Truman

8 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Rockhurst, Summit Christian Academy, Marshall at Blue Springs South

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Park Hill, Platte County at Platte County Community Center North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 State Quarterfinal

Noon — Carl Junction at Grain Valley

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 District 5 Tournament

At Battle High School, Columbia

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Sedalia Smith-Cotton winner vs. Blue Springs-Jefferson City Helias winner

7 p.m. — Grain Valley-Columbia Hickman winner vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Columbia Battle winner

Class 2 District 8 Tournament

At Fairground Park, Higginsville

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Lawson winner vs. St. Pius X-Carrollton winner

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Savannah at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton