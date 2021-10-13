What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar 

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley 

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 District 5 Tournament 

At Battle High School, Columbia 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs-Jefferson City Helias winner 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley-Columbia Hickman winner vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Columbia Battle winner 

Class 3 District 7 Tournament 

At Odessa Middle School 

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove-Odessa winner vs. Holden-Clinton winner 

Class 2 District 8 Tournament 

At Fairground Park, Higginsville 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Lawson winner vs. St. Pius X-Carrollton winner 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Savannah at Blue Springs 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton 

THURSDAY, OCT. 14 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage 

6:30 p.m. — St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia at Oak Grove 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman 

7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 District 7 Tournament 

At Lee’s Summit North High School 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Raytown winner vs. Fort Osage-Lee’s Summit winner 

4 p.m. — Truman-Raymore-Peculiar winner vs. Lee’s Summit West-Belton winner 

Class 4 District 8 Tournament 

At Excelsior Springs High School 

6 p.m. — William Chrisman-Platte County winner vs. Kearney-Marshall winner 

Class 3 District 7 Tournament 

At Odessa Middle School 

5 p.m. — Championship 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 2 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield 

9 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 3 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central, Warrensburg at Blue Springs 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Warrensburg Invitational 