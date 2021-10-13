What's Up Next area sports calendar
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 District 5 Tournament
At Battle High School, Columbia
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Blue Springs-Jefferson City Helias winner
7 p.m. — Grain Valley-Columbia Hickman winner vs. Columbia Rock Bridge-Columbia Battle winner
Class 3 District 7 Tournament
At Odessa Middle School
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove-Odessa winner vs. Holden-Clinton winner
Class 2 District 8 Tournament
At Fairground Park, Higginsville
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Lawson winner vs. St. Pius X-Carrollton winner
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Savannah at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 District 7 Tournament
At Lee’s Summit North High School
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Raytown winner vs. Fort Osage-Lee’s Summit winner
4 p.m. — Truman-Raymore-Peculiar winner vs. Lee’s Summit West-Belton winner
Class 4 District 8 Tournament
At Excelsior Springs High School
6 p.m. — William Chrisman-Platte County winner vs. Kearney-Marshall winner
Class 3 District 7 Tournament
At Odessa Middle School
5 p.m. — Championship
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 2 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
9 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 3 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central, Warrensburg at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Warrensburg Invitational