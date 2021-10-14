The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia at Oak Grove

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 District 7 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit North High School

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit

4 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 2 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

9 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 3 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central, Warrensburg at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Warrensburg Invitational

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:10 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks (preseason exhibition), Cable Dahmer Arena Community Ice

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 District 5 Tournament

At Battle High School, Columbia

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Helias winner vs. Grain Valley-Columbia Rock Bridge winner

Class 5 District 7 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit North High School

4 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Lee's Summit winner vs. Truman-Lee's Summit West winner