What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia at Oak Grove
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 District 7 Tournament
At Lee’s Summit North High School
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit
4 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
9 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 2 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
9 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 3 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central, Warrensburg at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Warrensburg Invitational
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:10 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks (preseason exhibition), Cable Dahmer Arena Community Ice
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School
7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 District 5 Tournament
At Battle High School, Columbia
6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Helias winner vs. Grain Valley-Columbia Rock Bridge winner
Class 5 District 7 Tournament
At Lee’s Summit North High School
4 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Lee's Summit winner vs. Truman-Lee's Summit West winner