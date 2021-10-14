What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, OCT. 14 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Fort Osage 

6:30 p.m. — St. Paul Lutheran-Concordia at Oak Grove 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman 

7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Clinton at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Raytown at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 District 7 Tournament 

At Lee’s Summit North High School 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit 

4 p.m. — Truman vs. Lee’s Summit West 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 2 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield 

9 a.m. — Lee's Summit North at Class 3 Missouri State High School Individual Singles/Doubles Championships, Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central, Warrensburg at Blue Springs 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Warrensburg Invitational 

FRIDAY, OCT. 15 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:10 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks (preseason exhibition), Cable Dahmer Arena Community Ice 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman  

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley  

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North  

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove  

7 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School 

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 District 5 Tournament 

At Battle High School, Columbia 

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Helias winner vs. Grain Valley-Columbia Rock Bridge winner 

Class 5 District 7 Tournament 

At Lee’s Summit North High School 

4 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Lee's Summit winner vs. Truman-Lee's Summit West winner 