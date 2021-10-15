What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, OCT. 15
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:10 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks (preseason exhibition), Cable Dahmer Arena Community Ice
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman
7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School
7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 District 5 Tournament
At Battle High School, Columbia
6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. Grain Valley
Class 5 District 7 Tournament
At Lee’s Summit North High School
4 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Lee's Summit winner vs. Truman-Lee's Summit West winner
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
11 a.m. — St. Louis Vianney at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Valley (Kan.) North Tournament
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Grain Valley Invitational, Blue Springs Fieldhouse
8 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships