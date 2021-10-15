What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

FRIDAY, OCT. 15 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:10 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks (preseason exhibition), Cable Dahmer Arena Community Ice 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman  

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley  

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North  

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove  

7 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School 

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 District 5 Tournament 

At Battle High School, Columbia 

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. Grain Valley 

Class 5 District 7 Tournament 

At Lee’s Summit North High School 

4 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Lee's Summit winner vs. Truman-Lee's Summit West winner 

SATURDAY, OCT. 16 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

1 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

11 a.m. — St. Louis Vianney at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Valley (Kan.) North Tournament 

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Grain Valley Invitational, Blue Springs Fieldhouse 

8 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships 