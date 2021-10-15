The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:10 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks (preseason exhibition), Cable Dahmer Arena Community Ice

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Truman

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Hogan Prep vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit West High School

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 District 5 Tournament

At Battle High School, Columbia

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South vs. Grain Valley

Class 5 District 7 Tournament

At Lee’s Summit North High School

4 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North-Lee's Summit winner vs. Truman-Lee's Summit West winner

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

11 a.m. — St. Louis Vianney at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Valley (Kan.) North Tournament

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Grain Valley Invitational, Blue Springs Fieldhouse

8 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships