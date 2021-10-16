What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, OCT. 16
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
11 a.m. — St. Louis Vianney at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
8 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Valley (Kan.) North Tournament
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Grain Valley Invitational, Blue Springs Fieldhouse
8 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships
MONDAY, OCT. 18
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Rivercut Golf Course, Springfield
8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman at Class 3 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, New Bloomfield
8:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Bolivar