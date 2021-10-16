The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 16

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — Van Horn at University Academy

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

11 a.m. — St. Louis Vianney at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Valley (Kan.) North Tournament

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Grain Valley Invitational, Blue Springs Fieldhouse

8 a.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Truman Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships

MONDAY, OCT. 18

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit

7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Rivercut Golf Course, Springfield

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman at Class 3 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, New Bloomfield

8:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Bolivar