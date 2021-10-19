What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, OCT. 19
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m. — Lee's Summit North at Liberty
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley
8 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Rivercut Golf Course, Springfield
8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman at Class 3 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, New Bloomfield
8:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Bolivar
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Liberty North at Henley Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
2 p.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference Championships, Richmond High School