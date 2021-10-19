The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, OCT. 19

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6:30 p.m. — Lee's Summit North at Liberty

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley

8 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Rivercut Golf Course, Springfield

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman at Class 3 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, New Bloomfield

8:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Bolivar

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Liberty North at Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

2 p.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference Championships, Richmond High School