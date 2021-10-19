What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, OCT. 19 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at William Chrisman 

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton 

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Truman 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

6:30 p.m. — Lee's Summit North at Liberty 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Grain Valley 

8 p.m. — Truman at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF 

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 4 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Rivercut Golf Course, Springfield 

8:30 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman at Class 3 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Meadow Lake Acres Country Club, New Bloomfield 

8:30 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 1 Missouri State High School Girls Golf Championships, Silo Ridge Golf and Country Club, Bolivar 

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Oak Grove 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South 

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Liberty North at Henley Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

2 p.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference Championships, Richmond High School 