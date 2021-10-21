What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, OCT. 21 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy 

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs 

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton 

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley 

6:30 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 State Quarterfinal 

4 p.m. — Nixa at Blue Springs South 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

Class 5 District 14 Tournament 

At Blue Springs South High School 

6 p.m. — Truman vs. Fort Osage 

Class 5 District 15 Tournament 

At Liberty North High School 

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. North Kansas City 

Class 4 District 15 Tournament 

At Winnetonka High School 

6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Winnetonka 

Class 3 District 14 Tournament 

At Odessa High School 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Knob Noster 

FRIDAY, OCT. 22 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst  

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South  

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton  

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West  

7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Windsor vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit North High School 

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown  

7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships 

At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield 

Noon — Grain Valley vs. Ladue Horton Watkins