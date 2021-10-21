The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 State Quarterfinal

4 p.m. — Nixa at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Blue Springs South High School

6 p.m. — Truman vs. Fort Osage

Class 5 District 15 Tournament

At Liberty North High School

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. North Kansas City

Class 4 District 15 Tournament

At Winnetonka High School

6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Winnetonka

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At Odessa High School

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Knob Noster

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Windsor vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit North High School

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships

At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

Noon — Grain Valley vs. Ladue Horton Watkins