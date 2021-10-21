What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, OCT. 21
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6 p.m. — Van Horn at Summit Christian Academy
6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Truman at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 State Quarterfinal
4 p.m. — Nixa at Blue Springs South
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 5 District 14 Tournament
At Blue Springs South High School
6 p.m. — Truman vs. Fort Osage
Class 5 District 15 Tournament
At Liberty North High School
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. North Kansas City
Class 4 District 15 Tournament
At Winnetonka High School
6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Winnetonka
Class 3 District 14 Tournament
At Odessa High School
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Knob Noster
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Windsor vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit North High School
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships
At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
Noon — Grain Valley vs. Ladue Horton Watkins