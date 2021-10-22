What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

FRIDAY, OCT. 22 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst  

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South  

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton  

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West  

7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Windsor vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit North High School 

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown  

7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships 

At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield 

Noon — Grain Valley vs. Ladue Horton Watkins 

SATURDAY, OCT. 23 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

Class 5 District 13 Tournament 

At Lee's Summit West High School 

8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West 

Class 5 District 14 Tournament 

At Blue Springs South High School 

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman-Fort Osage winner 

2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs South 

Class 5 District 15 Tournament 

At Liberty North High School 

3 p.m. — Liberty North vs. William Chrisman-North Kansas City winner 

Class 4 District 13 Tournament 

At Pleasant Hill High School 

3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Harrisonville 

Class 4 District 15 Tournament 

At Winnetonka High School 

4 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. Van Horn-Winnetonka winner 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships 

At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield 

Noon — Third-place match: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins loser vs. Barstow-Parkway Central loser 

Noon — Championship: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins winner vs. Barstow-Parkway Central winner 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

10 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center 

10:45 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School 