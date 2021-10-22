What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, OCT. 22
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Windsor vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit North High School
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships
At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
Noon — Grain Valley vs. Ladue Horton Watkins
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 5 District 13 Tournament
At Lee's Summit West High School
8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West
Class 5 District 14 Tournament
At Blue Springs South High School
1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman-Fort Osage winner
2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs South
Class 5 District 15 Tournament
At Liberty North High School
3 p.m. — Liberty North vs. William Chrisman-North Kansas City winner
Class 4 District 13 Tournament
At Pleasant Hill High School
3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Harrisonville
Class 4 District 15 Tournament
At Winnetonka High School
4 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. Van Horn-Winnetonka winner
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships
At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
Noon — Third-place match: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins loser vs. Barstow-Parkway Central loser
Noon — Championship: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins winner vs. Barstow-Parkway Central winner
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center
10:45 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School