WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, OCT. 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Rockhurst

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Windsor vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee's Summit North High School

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

7 p.m. — Pembroke Hill at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships

At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

Noon — Grain Valley vs. Ladue Horton Watkins

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee's Summit West High School

8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Blue Springs South High School

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman-Fort Osage winner

2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs South

Class 5 District 15 Tournament

At Liberty North High School

3 p.m. — Liberty North vs. William Chrisman-North Kansas City winner

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Pleasant Hill High School

3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Harrisonville

Class 4 District 15 Tournament

At Winnetonka High School

4 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. Van Horn-Winnetonka winner

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships

At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

Noon — Third-place match: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins loser vs. Barstow-Parkway Central loser

Noon — Championship: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins winner vs. Barstow-Parkway Central winner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center

10:45 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School