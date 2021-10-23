What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, OCT. 23
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 5 District 13 Tournament
At Lee's Summit West High School
8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West
Class 5 District 14 Tournament
At Blue Springs South High School
1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman
2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs South
Class 4 District 13 Tournament
At Pleasant Hill High School
3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Harrisonville
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships
At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield
Noon — Third-place match: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins loser vs. Barstow-Parkway Central loser
Noon — Championship: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins winner vs. Barstow-Parkway Central winner
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center
10:45 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School
MONDAY, OCT. 25
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 5 District 13 Tournament
At Lee's Summit West High School
6:30 p.m. — Championship: Lee's Summit North-Lee's Summit West winner vs. St. Teresa's Academy-Lee's Summit winner
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
6:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton
6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 5 District 14 Tournament
At Blue Springs South High School
6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-Truman winner vs. Grain Valley-Blue Springs South winner
Class 4 District 13 Tournament
At Pleasant Hill High School
6:30 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel-Harrisonville winner vs. Pleasant Hill-Grandview winner