What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 23 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

Class 5 District 13 Tournament 

At Lee's Summit West High School 

8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West 

Class 5 District 14 Tournament 

At Blue Springs South High School 

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman 

2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs South 

Class 4 District 13 Tournament 

At Pleasant Hill High School 

3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Harrisonville 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS 

Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships 

At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield 

Noon — Third-place match: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins loser vs. Barstow-Parkway Central loser 

Noon — Championship: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins winner vs. Barstow-Parkway Central winner 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

10 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center 

10:45 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School 

MONDAY, OCT. 25 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL  

Class 5 District 13 Tournament 

At Lee's Summit West High School 

6:30 p.m. — Championship: Lee's Summit North-Lee's Summit West winner vs. St. Teresa's Academy-Lee's Summit winner

TUESDAY, OCT. 26 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North 

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton 

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

Class 5 District 14 Tournament 

At Blue Springs South High School 

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-Truman winner vs. Grain Valley-Blue Springs South winner 

Class 4 District 13 Tournament 

At Pleasant Hill High School 

6:30 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel-Harrisonville winner vs. Pleasant Hill-Grandview winner 