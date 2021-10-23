The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, OCT. 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee's Summit West High School

8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit West

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Blue Springs South High School

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Truman

2:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Blue Springs South

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Pleasant Hill High School

3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Harrisonville

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 Missouri State High School Team Championships

At Cooper Tennis Complex, Springfield

Noon — Third-place match: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins loser vs. Barstow-Parkway Central loser

Noon — Championship: Grain Valley-Ladue Horton Watkins winner vs. Barstow-Parkway Central winner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center

10:45 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Diving Championships, Blue Springs High School Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Cass County Invitational, Belton High School

MONDAY, OCT. 25

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Knob Noster at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5 District 13 Tournament

At Lee's Summit West High School

6:30 p.m. — Championship: Lee's Summit North-Lee's Summit West winner vs. St. Teresa's Academy-Lee's Summit winner

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at Warrensburg

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Belton

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 5 District 14 Tournament

At Blue Springs South High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-Truman winner vs. Grain Valley-Blue Springs South winner

Class 4 District 13 Tournament

At Pleasant Hill High School

6:30 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel-Harrisonville winner vs. Pleasant Hill-Grandview winner