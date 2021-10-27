The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Tulsa Oilers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 State Semifinals

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Francis Howell Central

4 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs South-Francis Howell Central loser vs. Parkway South-Lee's Summit West loser

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

6:30 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

FRIDAY, OCT. 29

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wheeling Nailers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 3

7 p.m. — Ozark at Lee’s Summit North

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown

Class 5 District 8

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City

Class 4 District 8

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Excelsior Springs

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove

Class 2 District 8

7 p.m. — Lexington vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit High School

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 5 State Finals

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield

10:30 a.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Francis Howell Central winner vs. Parkway South-Lee's Summit West winner

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships (swimming preliminaries), Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

5 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships (swimming preliminaries), Belton High School