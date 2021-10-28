What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, OCT. 28 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 State Semifinals 

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield 

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Francis Howell Central 

4 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs South-Francis Howell Central loser vs. Parkway South-Lee's Summit West loser 

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL 

Class 5 Sectional Playoffs 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage 

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman 

6:30 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman 

FRIDAY, OCT. 29 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Wheeling Nailers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

Class 6 District 3 

7 p.m. — Ozark at Lee’s Summit North 

Class 6 District 4 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School 

Class 5 District 7 

7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown 

Class 5 District 8 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City 

Class 4 District 8 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Excelsior Springs 

Class 3 District 7 

7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove 

Class 2 District 8 

7 p.m. — Lexington vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit High School 

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL 

Class 5 State Finals 

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield 

10:30 a.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Francis Howell Central winner vs. Parkway South-Lee's Summit West winner 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships (swimming preliminaries), Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center 

5 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships (swimming preliminaries), Belton High School 