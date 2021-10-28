What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 State Semifinals
At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield
1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Francis Howell Central
4 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs South-Francis Howell Central loser vs. Parkway South-Lee's Summit West loser
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 5 Sectional Playoffs
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman
6:30 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
FRIDAY, OCT. 29
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wheeling Nailers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6 District 3
7 p.m. — Ozark at Lee’s Summit North
Class 6 District 4
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Park Hill South at Park Hill High School
Class 5 District 7
7 p.m. — Truman at Raytown
Class 5 District 8
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at North Kansas City
Class 4 District 8
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Excelsior Springs
Class 3 District 7
7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Oak Grove
Class 2 District 8
7 p.m. — Lexington vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit High School
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Class 5 State Finals
At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield
10:30 a.m. — Championship: Blue Springs South-Francis Howell Central winner vs. Parkway South-Lee's Summit West winner
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Eight Championships (swimming preliminaries), Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
5 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Six Championships (swimming preliminaries), Belton High School