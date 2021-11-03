The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 3

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 District 6

At Rock Bridge High School, Columbia

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

THURSDAY, NOV. 4

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 3 District 7

At Warrensburg High School

6 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman-St. Michael the Archangel winner vs. Van Horn-Grain Valley winner

Class 2 District 6

At Odessa High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove-Excelsior Springs winner vs. Odessa-Marshall winner

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 3

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Grain Valley

Class 5 District 8

7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage

Class 2 District 8

7 p.m. — Lawson vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raytown South High School

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships, Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 5 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships, Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia