What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, NOV. 4 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER 

Class 3 District 7 

At Warrensburg High School 

6 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman vs. Van Horn 

FRIDAY, NOV. 5 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

Class 6 District 3 

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North 

Class 5 District 7 

7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Grain Valley 

Class 5 District 8 

7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage 

Class 2 District 8 

7 p.m. — Lawson vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raytown South High School 

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY 

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships, Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia 

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 5 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships, Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia 