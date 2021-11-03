What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, NOV. 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
Class 3 District 7
At Warrensburg High School
6 p.m. — Championship: William Chrisman vs. Van Horn
FRIDAY, NOV. 5
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Class 6 District 3
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
Class 5 District 7
7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Grain Valley
Class 5 District 8
7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage
Class 2 District 8
7 p.m. — Lawson vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raytown South High School
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships, Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia
11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 5 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships, Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia