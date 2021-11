What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, NOV. 5

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 3

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Grain Valley

Class 5 District 8

7 p.m. — Staley at Fort Osage

Class 2 District 8

7 p.m. — Lawson vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raytown South High School

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Class 4 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships, Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 5 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships, Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia

SATURDAY, NOV. 6

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

1:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Class 3 Missouri State High School Cross Country Championships, Gans Creek Cross Country Course, Columbia