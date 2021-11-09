Suburban Conference goes to five divisions; St. Michael joining Crossroads Conference

For the first time in its history the Greater Kansas City Suburban Conference will have five divisions.

Former member Excelsior Springs is leaving after 15 years in the Missouri River Valley Conference and rejoining the Suburban Conference next school year, giving the Suburban a total of 28 schools.

The Suburban Conference realigns every two years based on enrollment numbers. The last two years the conference had four divisions – Gold (Big Eight), Red (Big Six), White (Middle Six) and Blue (Small Seven).

For the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, the Suburban Conference will split into five divisions for the first time – Gold, Silver, Red, White and Blue. The conference went from three divisions to four in 2008.

Bob Glasgow, the Suburban Conference executive director, said the activities directors from the 28 schools voted 21-7 to move to five divisions next year.

“The schools wanted more teams to have opportunities to win conference titles and give the kids more chances to be named to all-conference teams,” Glasgow said.

Glasgow said while it may even the playing field a bit, it might also cause scheduling problems, especially for the five schools in the new Suburban Gold –Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit West, Liberty North and Raymore-Peculiar.

“They believe it will help with competitive balancing, but it may make it difficult for some schools to schedule games,” Glasgow said. “It may be difficult to find games for the perennial winners and the teams that aren’t always so fortunate.

“I think we probably would have been better served with four divisions of seven. They might find out this isn't very easy to do.”

He said that there was talk of dividing the divisions into geographic and enrollment considerations, but said in the end they decided to base it strictly on enrollment numbers as they have in the past.

Lee’s Summit North, part of the Gold or Big Eight this year, will be in the new six-team Silver division along with Lee’s Summit, Liberty, Park Hill, Park Hill South and Staley.

Fort Osage and Truman will be part of the five-team Red, along with North Kansas City, Oak Park and St. Joseph Central.

William Chrisman and Grain Valley will remain in the White, which will now be five teams with Belton, Platte County and Raytown.

The Blue will have seven teams – Excelsior Springs, Grandview, Kearney, Raytown South, Ruskin, Smithville and Winnetonka.

St. Michael to join a conference

St. Michael the Archangel Catholic in Lee’s Summit will be joining a conference for the first time next school year.

St. Michael activities director Mary Kroening said the Guardians will become part of the new Crossroads Conference, joining Van Horn and three other schools.

“SMA has been wanting to join a conference for some time,” Kroening said. “We had originally reached out to the (Crossroads Conference) in our first year, but it was my understanding that the Kansas schools didn't vote us in due to the thought we would be too big. The Kansas schools are leaving after this year and (Van Horn activities director) Chris Corrie and the other ADs reached out to us to garner our interest.

“We think that it will be a perfect fit with our school. We are excited to be in a conference and still have the flexibility in our schedules to play area schools as well.”

Barstow, Summit Christan Academy and University Academy will remain in the conference along with Van Horn.