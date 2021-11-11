Chloe Kaminski, five baseball players highlight Blue Springs signing class

Bill Althaus

The Examiner

Blue Springs High School baseball coach Tim McElligott stood on the sidelines Wednesday in the gymnasium, watching five members of his team join two-time Examiner Volleyball Player of the Year Chloe Kaminski in signing their national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers in college.

"Man, I feel like a proud father," McElligott said. "These guys, they're all so special. And I'm not just talking about as players, they are great young men who come from great families. This is always one of my favorite days of the school year."

Ditto for volleyball coach Katie Straka, who jokingly complimented Kaminski, who signed to play libero at Oklahoma, on having great hair and being a good dancer before she got serious.

"I've known Chloe since she was my height – and that was back in second grade," said Straka, talking about the lone area player to be a finalist for the Evelyn Gates Award, which was given to the top volleyball player in the metro area on Thursday. "If I read a list of all her accomplishments, we'd be here all day – 1,000 digs, 1,000 kills. She's a great kid, a great player and I'm so happy for her."

The special signing day ceremony was shared by teammates, family members and Wildcat students, who filled half of the gym bleachers.

"The next chapter of my life is starting today, and I can't wait," Kaminski said of joining the Sooners. "And I get to share it with so many people who are special in my life. Today is not about me, it's about my coaches, my teammates, my parents – everyone who worked so hard and did so many things for me, that made this day possible."

Like Straka, McElligott lavished praise on his signees – Austin Neuweg (Saint Louis University), Owen Lisk (Moberly Area Community College), Joey Gibler (Kansas City Kansas Community College), Alec Butler (William Jewell) and Brogan Turpin (Quincy University).

"Owen is a big part of our plans this spring," he said. "He's a kid who lost a year to COVID and he came back and worked his butt off and is going to be pitching a lot of innings for us this season,” McElligott said of Lisk.

"Joey is the second of four Giblers to be a part of our program, and there are three more coming who get to keep the great Gibler family tradition of playing baseball for Blue Springs High School alive. Last year Joey led the team in appearances, with 18, and innings with 48. He can come out of the bullpen or start and I can't wait to see what he does this upcoming season.

"Brogan had some amazing games for us last year, incl