Here are the schools Eastern Jackson County high school student-athletes are signing with

The Examiner

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

Here are the colleges that Eastern Jackson County student-athletes signed with during the early signing period that started Wednesday. Athletes are listed by school and alphabetically:

BLUE SPRINGS

• Alec Butler, baseball, William Jewell College

• Joey Gibler, baseball, Kansas City Kansas Community College

• Chloe Kaminski, volleyball, University of Oklahoma

• Owen Lisk, baseball, Moberly Area Community College

• Austin Neuweg, baseball, Saint Louis University

• Brogan Turpin, baseball, Quincy College

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

• Jordan Austin, baseball, University of Missouri

• Aniyah Brady, women’s soccer, University of Texas-Dallas

• Bailey Brumley, softball, UMKC

• Kelly Coonce, equestrian, Oklahoma State University

• Khaliana Garrett, women’s soccer, Kansas State University

• Lauren Good, softball, Rockhurst University

• Kennedi Hooks, women’s soccer, University of Missouri-St. Louis

• Sofia Lamanno, lacrosse, University of St. Mary

• Jadyn McBurney, women’s soccer, University of St. Mary

• Colton Minks, baseball, Highland Community College

• Maddie Rosenblum, women’s soccer, Drake University

• Elle Smith, softball, Indiana University

• Marti Strickert, volleyball, Johnson County Community College

• Mya Trober, cross country/track, Iowa State University

• Gavin Williams, baseball, John Wood Community College

• Amy Woolsey, cross country/track, Nova Southeastern University

FORT OSAGE

• Olivia Siefker, softball/cross country/track, MidAmerica Nazarene University

GRAIN VALLEY

• Avery Huffman, softball, UMKC

• Lauren Parker, softball, UMKC

• BriLeigh Sims, softball, UMKC

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

• Cali Siegmeier, women’s soccer, University of Tulsa

• Logan Turner, softball, Florida International University