The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7:05 p.m. — Central Cup preseason tournament: Wichita Wings (MASL2) at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 3

7 p.m. — Championship: Joplin at Lee’s Summit North

Class 5 District 7

7 p.m. — Championship: Raytown at Grain Valley

Class 5 District 8

7 p.m. — Championship: Platte County at Fort Osage

Class 2 District 7

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Richmond

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — Grain Valley at Class 1 Missouri State High School Boys Swimming & Diving Championships swimming finals, St. Peters Rec-Plex

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Boys Swimming & Diving Championships swimming preliminaries, St. Peters Rec-Plex

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Allen Americans, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

3:30 p.m. — Central Cup preseason tournament: Kansas City Comets vs. Omaha Kings (MASL2) at The Family Arena, St. Charles, Mo.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Class 4 State Quarterfinals

2 p.m. — Blue Springs at Springfield Kickapoo

Class 3 State Quarterfinals

5 p.m. — Guadalupe Centers at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Boys Swimming & Diving Championships (diving), St. Peters Rec-Plex

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Missouri State High School Boys Swimming & Diving Championships swimming finals, St. Peters Rec-Plex