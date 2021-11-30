What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, NOV. 30 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Rockhurst 

7 p.m. — Liberty at Fort Osage 

7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Winnetonka Tournament 

Cardinal Division 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Lee's Summit North (main gym) 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — Belton, North Kansas City at Blue Springs South 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley, Grandview at Raytown 

6 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter at Grain Valley 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Winnetonka Tournament 

Cardinal Division 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym) 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym) 

Gold Division 

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Park Hill (auxiliary gym) 

7 p.m. — Truman vs. Park Hill South (main gym) 

Willard Tournament 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Ash Grove 

Van Horn Invitational 

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter 

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Center 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — Lee's Summit at Truman 

5 p.m. — William Chrisman, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Staley 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — North Kansas City, Oak Park, Staley at Blue Springs 