WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, NOV. 30
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Rapid City Rush at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Rockhurst
7 p.m. — Liberty at Fort Osage
7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winnetonka Tournament
Cardinal Division
7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Lee's Summit North (main gym)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Belton, North Kansas City at Blue Springs South
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley, Grandview at Raytown
6 p.m. — Rockhurst at Blue Springs
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Winnetonka Tournament
Cardinal Division
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym)
Gold Division
5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Park Hill (auxiliary gym)
7 p.m. — Truman vs. Park Hill South (main gym)
Willard Tournament
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Ash Grove
Van Horn Invitational
5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter
7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Center
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Lee's Summit at Truman
5 p.m. — William Chrisman, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Staley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — North Kansas City, Oak Park, Staley at Blue Springs