WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Northeast 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Holden 

Winnetonka Tournament 

Cardinal Division 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym) 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Grandview (auxiliary gym) 

Gold Division 

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Park Hill (auxiliary gym) 

7 p.m. — Truman vs. Park Hill South (main gym) 

Willard Basketball Classic 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Willard 

Van Horn Invitational 

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter 

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Center 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — Lee's Summit at Truman 

5 p.m. — William Chrisman, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Staley 

6:15 p.m. — Oak Grove, Holden at Butler 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — North Kansas City, Oak Park, Staley at Blue Springs 

THURSDAY, DEC. 2 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Park Hill 

Phog Allen Invitational 

At William Chrisman High School 

3:30 p.m. — Truman vs. Lutheran North 

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Jefferson City 

8 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Notre Dame de Sion 

Winnetonka Tournament 

Cardinal Division 

5:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game (main gym) 

Gold Division 

7 p.m. — Fifth-place game (main gym) 

Van Horn Invitational 

5:30 p.m. — Warrensburg vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter 

7 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner 

Savannah Tournament 

7 p.m — William Chrisman vs. Smithville 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — Grandview, St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage 

5 p.m. — Truman, Raytown South at Oak Park 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Belton 