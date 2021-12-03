The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, DEC. 3

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Moberly

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raytown South

Phog Allen Invitational

At William Chrisman High School

3:30 p.m. — Truman-Lutheran North loser vs. Van Horn-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek loser

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Columbia Rock Bridge loser vs. William Chrisman-Jefferson City loser

6:30 p.m. — Truman-Lutheran North winner vs. Van Horn-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek winner

8 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Columbia Rock Bridge winner vs. William Chrisman-Jefferson City winner

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pembroke Hill

Winnetonka Tournament

Cardinal Division

3:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)

6:30 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Grandview (main gym)

Gold Division

5 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman vs. Lee’s Summit (main gym)

8 p.m. — Championship: Park Hill vs. Park Hill South (main gym)

Willard Basketball Classic

4 or 5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Strafford or Bentonville (Ark.)

Savannah Tournament

4 p.m — Fifth-place game

7 p.m. — Third-place game

Van Horn Invitational

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Warrensburg

7 p.m. — Center vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

3 p.m. — Truman girls at St. Joseph Central Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley girls, Lee’s Summit North girls, William Chrisman girls at Pleasant Hill Tournament

6 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Park Hill Invitational

SATURDAY, DEC. 4

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Phog Allen Invitational

At William Chrisman High School

10 a.m. — Seventh-place game

11:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game

1 p.m. — Third-place game

2:30 p.m. — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Van Horn Invitational

10 a.m. — Fifth-place game

Noon — Third-place game

2 p.m. — Championship

Willard Basketball Classic

Time TBD — Blue Springs vs. TBD

Savannah Tournament

1 p.m — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Leavenworth (Kan.) Tournament

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Grain Valley Invitational