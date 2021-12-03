What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, DEC. 3
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Moberly
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raytown South
Phog Allen Invitational
At William Chrisman High School
3:30 p.m. — Truman-Lutheran North loser vs. Van Horn-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek loser
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Columbia Rock Bridge loser vs. William Chrisman-Jefferson City loser
6:30 p.m. — Truman-Lutheran North winner vs. Van Horn-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek winner
8 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Columbia Rock Bridge winner vs. William Chrisman-Jefferson City winner
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pembroke Hill
Winnetonka Tournament
Cardinal Division
3:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym)
6:30 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Grandview (main gym)
Gold Division
5 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman vs. Lee’s Summit (main gym)
8 p.m. — Championship: Park Hill vs. Park Hill South (main gym)
Willard Basketball Classic
4 or 5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Strafford or Bentonville (Ark.)
Savannah Tournament
4 p.m — Fifth-place game
7 p.m. — Third-place game
Van Horn Invitational
5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Warrensburg
7 p.m. — Center vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
3 p.m. — Truman girls at St. Joseph Central Tournament
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley girls, Lee’s Summit North girls, William Chrisman girls at Pleasant Hill Tournament
6 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Park Hill Invitational
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Phog Allen Invitational
At William Chrisman High School
10 a.m. — Seventh-place game
11:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game
1 p.m. — Third-place game
2:30 p.m. — Championship
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Van Horn Invitational
10 a.m. — Fifth-place game
Noon — Third-place game
2 p.m. — Championship
Willard Basketball Classic
Time TBD — Blue Springs vs. TBD
Savannah Tournament
1 p.m — Championship
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Leavenworth (Kan.) Tournament
9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Grain Valley Invitational