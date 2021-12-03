What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

FRIDAY, DEC. 3 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Moberly 

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Raytown South 

Phog Allen Invitational 

At William Chrisman High School 

3:30 p.m. — Truman-Lutheran North loser vs. Van Horn-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek loser 

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Columbia Rock Bridge loser vs. William Chrisman-Jefferson City loser 

6:30 p.m. — Truman-Lutheran North winner vs. Van Horn-Edmond (Okla.) Deer Creek winner 

8 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Columbia Rock Bridge winner vs. William Chrisman-Jefferson City winner 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pembroke Hill 

Winnetonka Tournament 

Cardinal Division 

3:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. Raymore-Peculiar (main gym) 

6:30 p.m. — Championship: Grain Valley vs. Grandview (main gym) 

Gold Division 

5 p.m. — Third-place game: Truman vs. Lee’s Summit (main gym) 

8 p.m. — Championship: Park Hill vs. Park Hill South (main gym) 

Willard Basketball Classic 

4 or 5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Strafford or Bentonville (Ark.) 

Savannah Tournament 

4 p.m — Fifth-place game 

7 p.m. — Third-place game 

Van Horn Invitational 

5:30 p.m. — Raytown South vs. Warrensburg 

7 p.m. — Center vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Sumner 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

3 p.m. — Truman girls at St. Joseph Central Tournament 

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley girls, Lee’s Summit North girls, William Chrisman girls at Pleasant Hill Tournament 

6 p.m. — Fort Osage girls at Park Hill Invitational 

SATURDAY, DEC. 4 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Idaho Steelheads at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

Phog Allen Invitational 

At William Chrisman High School 

10 a.m. — Seventh-place game 

11:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game 

1 p.m. — Third-place game 

2:30 p.m. — Championship 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Van Horn Invitational 

10 a.m. — Fifth-place game 

Noon — Third-place game 

2 p.m. — Championship 

Willard Basketball Classic 

Time TBD — Blue Springs vs. TBD 

Savannah Tournament 

1 p.m — Championship 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Leavenworth (Kan.) Tournament 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Van Horn at Grain Valley Invitational 