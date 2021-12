The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, DEC. 7

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament

8:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Windsor

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Center

Olathe (Kan.) East Lady Hawks Classic

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Olathe (Kan.) East

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Raytown, Maryville at Van Horn

5 p.m. — North Kansas City at William Chrisman

6 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Liberty, Liberty North at Liberty Community Center

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Harrisonville

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman

Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lafayette County

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Olathe (Kan.) East Lady Hawks Classic

5 or 8 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Barstow or Olathe (Kan.) South

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Fort Osage Girls Scramble

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit West

6 p.m. — Oak Park at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Kearney at Blue Springs South