What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, DEC. 9 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

Blue Springs School District Tournament 

At Blue Springs High School 

4 p.m. — Ozark vs. Bentonville (Ark.) 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Jennings 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside 

8:30 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. St. Louis University High 

Webster Groves Classic 

8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Miller Career Academy 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at St. Teresa’s Academy 

7 p.m. — Platte County at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Lexington at Knob Noster 

FRIDAY, DEC. 10 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Park Hill South 

Blue Springs School District Tournament 

At Blue Springs High School 

4 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) loser vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings loser 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside loser vs. Rockhurst-SLUH loser 

7 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) winner vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings winner 

8:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside winner vs. Rockhurst-SLUH winner 

Webster Groves Classic 

Time TBD — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD 

Norm Stewart Classic 

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia 

10 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Mexico 

Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament 

Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Nixa 

Olathe (Kan.) East Lady Hawks Classic 

Time TBD — Blue Springs South vs. TBD 

Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament 

Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School 

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational 