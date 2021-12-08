What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Blue Springs School District Tournament
At Blue Springs High School
4 p.m. — Ozark vs. Bentonville (Ark.)
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Jennings
7 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside
8:30 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. St. Louis University High
Webster Groves Classic
8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Miller Career Academy
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at St. Teresa’s Academy
7 p.m. — Platte County at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Lexington at Knob Noster
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Park Hill South
Blue Springs School District Tournament
At Blue Springs High School
4 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) loser vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings loser
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside loser vs. Rockhurst-SLUH loser
7 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) winner vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings winner
8:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside winner vs. Rockhurst-SLUH winner
Webster Groves Classic
Time TBD — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD
Norm Stewart Classic
At Mizzou Arena, Columbia
10 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Mexico
Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament
Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Nixa
Olathe (Kan.) East Lady Hawks Classic
Time TBD — Blue Springs South vs. TBD
Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament
Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational
5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational