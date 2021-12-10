What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

FRIDAY, DEC. 10 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Park Hill South 

Blue Springs School District Tournament 

At Blue Springs High School 

4 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) loser vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings loser 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside loser vs. Rockhurst-SLUH loser 

7 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) winner vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings winner 

8:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside winner vs. Rockhurst-SLUH winner 

Webster Groves Classic 

5:30 or 7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Riverview Gardens or Webster Groves 

Norm Stewart Classic 

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia 

10 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Mexico 

Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament 

5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Cameron

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Nixa 

Olathe (Kan.) East Lady Hawks Classic 

6:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs South vs. St. James Academy 

Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament 

Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School 

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational 

SATURDAY, DEC. 11 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

7 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Dallas Sidekicks, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

8 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Benton 

Blue Springs School District Tournament 

At Blue Springs High School 

1 p.m. — Seventh-place game 

2:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game 

4 p.m. — Third-place game 

5:30 p.m. — Championship 

Webster Groves Classic 

Time TBD — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Saint Joseph Academy at St. Joseph Benton High School 

Norm Stewart Classic 

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest Invitational 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

10:45 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center 