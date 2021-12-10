What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, DEC. 10
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Park Hill South
Blue Springs School District Tournament
At Blue Springs High School
4 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) loser vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings loser
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside loser vs. Rockhurst-SLUH loser
7 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) winner vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings winner
8:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside winner vs. Rockhurst-SLUH winner
Webster Groves Classic
5:30 or 7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Riverview Gardens or Webster Groves
Norm Stewart Classic
At Mizzou Arena, Columbia
10 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Mexico
Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament
5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Cameron
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Nixa
Olathe (Kan.) East Lady Hawks Classic
6:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs South vs. St. James Academy
Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament
Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational
5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School
5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
7 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Dallas Sidekicks, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
8 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Benton
Blue Springs School District Tournament
At Blue Springs High School
1 p.m. — Seventh-place game
2:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game
4 p.m. — Third-place game
5:30 p.m. — Championship
Webster Groves Classic
Time TBD — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Saint Joseph Academy at St. Joseph Benton High School
Norm Stewart Classic
At Mizzou Arena, Columbia
10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School
9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
10:45 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center