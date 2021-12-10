The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, DEC. 10

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at North Kansas City

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Park Hill South

Blue Springs School District Tournament

At Blue Springs High School

4 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) loser vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings loser

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside loser vs. Rockhurst-SLUH loser

7 p.m. — Ozark-Bentonville (Ark.) winner vs. Blue Springs South-Jennings winner

8:30 p.m. — Blue Springs-Fort Smith (Ark.) Northside winner vs. Rockhurst-SLUH winner

Webster Groves Classic

5:30 or 7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Riverview Gardens or Webster Groves

Norm Stewart Classic

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia

10 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Mexico

Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament

5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Cameron

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Nixa

Olathe (Kan.) East Lady Hawks Classic

6:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs South vs. St. James Academy

Lafayette County (Higginsville) Tournament

Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational

5 p.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Dallas Sidekicks, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

8 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Benton

Blue Springs School District Tournament

At Blue Springs High School

1 p.m. — Seventh-place game

2:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game

4 p.m. — Third-place game

5:30 p.m. — Championship

Webster Groves Classic

Time TBD — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Saint Joseph Academy at St. Joseph Benton High School

Norm Stewart Classic

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10:45 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center