The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, DEC. 11

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Dallas Sidekicks, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

8 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Benton

Blue Springs School District Tournament

At Blue Springs High School

1 p.m. — Seventh-place game: Blue Springs South-Ozark loser vs. Rockhurst-Fort Smith Northside loser

2:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Blue Springs South-Ozark winner vs. Rockhurst-Fort Smith Northside winner

4 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs-St. Louis University High loser vs. Jennings-Bentonville loser

5:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-St. Louis University High winner vs. Jennings-Bentonville winner

Webster Groves Classic

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Saint Joseph Academy at St. Joseph Benton High School

Norm Stewart Classic

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School

9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10:45 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center

MONDAY, DEC. 13

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament

At Center High School

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Pleasant Hill

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Lee’s Summit

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Truman

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament

At Clinton High School

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Warrensburg