WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, DEC. 11
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
7 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Dallas Sidekicks, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
8 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Benton
Blue Springs School District Tournament
At Blue Springs High School
1 p.m. — Seventh-place game: Blue Springs South-Ozark loser vs. Rockhurst-Fort Smith Northside loser
2:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Blue Springs South-Ozark winner vs. Rockhurst-Fort Smith Northside winner
4 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs-St. Louis University High loser vs. Jennings-Bentonville loser
5:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-St. Louis University High winner vs. Jennings-Bentonville winner
Webster Groves Classic
1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Saint Joseph Academy at St. Joseph Benton High School
Norm Stewart Classic
At Mizzou Arena, Columbia
10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School
9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
10:45 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center
MONDAY, DEC. 13
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament
At Center High School
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Pleasant Hill
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Lee’s Summit
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Truman
7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman
Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament
At Clinton High School
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Warrensburg