WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

SATURDAY, DEC. 11 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

8:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Rapid City Rush, Rushmore Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

7 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Dallas Sidekicks, Allen Event Center, Allen, Texas 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

8 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Benton 

Blue Springs School District Tournament 

At Blue Springs High School 

1 p.m. — Seventh-place game: Blue Springs South-Ozark loser vs. Rockhurst-Fort Smith Northside loser 

2:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Blue Springs South-Ozark winner vs. Rockhurst-Fort Smith Northside winner 

4 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs-St. Louis University High loser vs. Jennings-Bentonville loser 

5:30 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs-St. Louis University High winner vs. Jennings-Bentonville winner 

Webster Groves Classic 

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Saint Joseph Academy at St. Joseph Benton High School 

Norm Stewart Classic 

At Mizzou Arena, Columbia 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

8 a.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman, Van Horn at Truman Invitational 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Missouri Duals, Jefferson City Helias Catholic High School 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage at Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest Invitational 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, William Chrisman girls at Belton Lady Pirate Invitational 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit North Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

10:45 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Winnetonka Invitational, Gladstone Community Center 

MONDAY, DEC. 13 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament 

At Center High School 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Pleasant Hill 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

5:30 p.m. — Kansas City Southeast at Van Horn 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Lee’s Summit 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Kearney 

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Truman 

7 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman 

Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament 

At Clinton High School 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Warrensburg 