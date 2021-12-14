What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, DEC. 14 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Smithville 

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Benton at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Liberty 

5 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Fort Osage 

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Grain Valley 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Grain Valley 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel at Harrisonville 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Battle at Columbia Hickman 

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Belton 