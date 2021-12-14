What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Smithville
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at William Chrisman
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — St. Joseph Benton at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
5 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Fort Osage
6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Grain Valley
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Tulsa Oilers, BOK Center, Tulsa, Okla.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — North Kansas City at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel at Harrisonville
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Columbia Rock Bridge, Columbia Battle at Columbia Hickman
4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman at Belton