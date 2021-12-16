Eastern Jackson County student-athlete college signings list for Dec. 15

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Here are the colleges that Eastern Jackson County student-athletes signed with during National Signing Day on Wednesday. Athletes are listed by school and alphabetically: 

BLUE SPRINGS 

• Ike Ezeogu, football, Iowa State University 

• Dalesean Staley, football, Northern Iowa University 

• Carson Willich, football, Iowa State University 

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 

• Luke Seib, football, University of Texas-El Paso 

FORT OSAGE 

• Lindsay Barker, softball, Metropolitan Community College 

• Keily Farmer, volleyball, Cottey College 

• Alysa Garlock, softball, Metropolitan Community College 

• Kylee Gorbet, women’s soccer, Park University 

• Emma James, softball, Park University 

• Emma Le, women’s soccer, Johnson County Community College 

• Dawn McIntyre, track and field, Park University 

• Bailee Rinacke, softball, Metropolitan Community College 

• Katelyn Smith, women’s soccer, Metropolitan Community College 

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH 

• Tre Baker, football, Southern Illinois University 

• Dewuan Mack, football, Northern Iowa University 

Armand Membou, football, University of Missouri 

TRUMAN 

• Gabby Kurle, volleyball, University of St. Mary 

• Anna Sapp, volleyball, Culver Stockton College 

• Sarina Ulberg, volleyball, Johnson County Community College