Eastern Jackson County student-athlete college signings list for Dec. 15
Here are the colleges that Eastern Jackson County student-athletes signed with during National Signing Day on Wednesday. Athletes are listed by school and alphabetically:
BLUE SPRINGS
• Ike Ezeogu, football, Iowa State University
• Dalesean Staley, football, Northern Iowa University
• Carson Willich, football, Iowa State University
BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH
• Luke Seib, football, University of Texas-El Paso
FORT OSAGE
• Lindsay Barker, softball, Metropolitan Community College
• Keily Farmer, volleyball, Cottey College
• Alysa Garlock, softball, Metropolitan Community College
• Kylee Gorbet, women’s soccer, Park University
• Emma James, softball, Park University
• Emma Le, women’s soccer, Johnson County Community College
• Dawn McIntyre, track and field, Park University
• Bailee Rinacke, softball, Metropolitan Community College
• Katelyn Smith, women’s soccer, Metropolitan Community College
LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH
• Tre Baker, football, Southern Illinois University
• Dewuan Mack, football, Northern Iowa University
Armand Membou, football, University of Missouri
TRUMAN
• Gabby Kurle, volleyball, University of St. Mary
• Anna Sapp, volleyball, Culver Stockton College
• Sarina Ulberg, volleyball, Johnson County Community College