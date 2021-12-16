Eastern Jackson County student-athlete college signings list for Dec. 15

The Examiner

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY COLLEGE SIGNINGS

Here are the colleges that Eastern Jackson County student-athletes signed with during National Signing Day on Wednesday. Athletes are listed by school and alphabetically:

BLUE SPRINGS

• Ike Ezeogu, football, Iowa State University

• Dalesean Staley, football, Northern Iowa University

• Carson Willich, football, Iowa State University

BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH

• Luke Seib, football, University of Texas-El Paso

FORT OSAGE

• Lindsay Barker, softball, Metropolitan Community College

• Keily Farmer, volleyball, Cottey College

• Alysa Garlock, softball, Metropolitan Community College

• Kylee Gorbet, women’s soccer, Park University

• Emma James, softball, Park University

• Emma Le, women’s soccer, Johnson County Community College

• Dawn McIntyre, track and field, Park University

• Bailee Rinacke, softball, Metropolitan Community College

• Katelyn Smith, women’s soccer, Metropolitan Community College

LEE’S SUMMIT NORTH

• Tre Baker, football, Southern Illinois University

• Dewuan Mack, football, Northern Iowa University

Armand Membou, football, University of Missouri

TRUMAN

• Gabby Kurle, volleyball, University of St. Mary

• Anna Sapp, volleyball, Culver Stockton College

• Sarina Ulberg, volleyball, Johnson County Community College