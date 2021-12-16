Fort Osage sends nine female student-athletes to college

The Examiner

Nine Fort Osage senior female student-athletes participated in a National Signing Day ceremony at the high school Wednesday. Signing their letters of intent were, from left to right: Bailee Rinacke, softball, Metropolitan Community College; Alysa Garlock, softball, Metropolitan Community College; Emma James, softball, Park University; Lindsey Barker, softball, Metropolitan Community College; Keily Farmer, volleyball, Cottey College; Dawn McIntyre, track and field, Park University; Emma Le, soccer, Johnson County Community College; Kylee Gorbet, soccer, Park University; and Katelyn Smith, soccer, Metropolitan Community College.