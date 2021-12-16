What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, DEC. 16 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament 

At Center High School 

5 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Clinton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Park Hill South 

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at North Kansas City 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Northeast 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City Central 

FRIDAY, DEC. 17 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman 

8 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North 

8 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy 

Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament 

At Center High School 

5 or 7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Excelsior Springs or Harrisonville 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman 

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North 

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy 

Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament 

At Clinton High School 

4:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Oak Grove vs. Odessa or Excelsior Springs 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

1 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Hy-Vee Kansas City Stampede, Bartle Hall 

3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational, Mathewson Exhibition Center, Sedalia 

3 p.m. — Van Horn boys, Truman girls, William Chrisman girls at Raytown South Invitational 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley girls at Eldon Invitational 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Harrisonville Tournament 