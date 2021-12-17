The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, DEC. 17

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

7 p.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman

8 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

8 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy

Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament

At Center High School

5 or 7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Excelsior Springs or Harrisonville

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman

6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy

Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament

At Clinton High School

4:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Oak Grove vs. Odessa or Excelsior Springs

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

1 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Hy-Vee Kansas City Stampede, Bartle Hall

3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational, Mathewson Exhibition Center, Sedalia

3 p.m. — Van Horn boys, Truman girls, William Chrisman girls at Raytown South Invitational

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament

4 p.m. — Grain Valley girls at Eldon Invitational

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Harrisonville Tournament

SATURDAY, DEC. 18

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

12 Courts of Christmas

At Hy-Vee Arena

4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Hallsville

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

12 Courts of Christmas

At Hy-Vee Arena

8 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Maryville

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Van Horn boys, Truman girls, William Chrisman girls at Raytown South Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament

9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Hy-Vee Kansas City Stampede, Bartle Hall

9 a.m. — Grain Valley girls at Eldon Invitational

9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational, Mathewson Exhibition Center, Sedalia

9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Harrisonville Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10:15 a.m. — Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center

SUNDAY, DEC. 19

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

4 p.m. — Baltimore Blast at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena