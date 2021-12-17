What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, DEC. 17
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman
7 p.m. — Van Horn at William Chrisman
8 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
8 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament
At Center High School
5 or 7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Excelsior Springs or Harrisonville
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Truman
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Liberty North
6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Summit Christian Academy
Missouri River Valley Conference West Tournament
At Clinton High School
4:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Oak Grove vs. Odessa or Excelsior Springs
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
1 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Hy-Vee Kansas City Stampede, Bartle Hall
3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational, Mathewson Exhibition Center, Sedalia
3 p.m. — Van Horn boys, Truman girls, William Chrisman girls at Raytown South Invitational
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament
4 p.m. — Grain Valley girls at Eldon Invitational
4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Harrisonville Tournament
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
1 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Northwest at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
12 Courts of Christmas
At Hy-Vee Arena
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Hallsville
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
12 Courts of Christmas
At Hy-Vee Arena
8 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Maryville
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Van Horn boys, Truman girls, William Chrisman girls at Raytown South Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament
9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Hy-Vee Kansas City Stampede, Bartle Hall
9 a.m. — Grain Valley girls at Eldon Invitational
9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational, Mathewson Exhibition Center, Sedalia
9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Harrisonville Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
10:15 a.m. — Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
4 p.m. — Baltimore Blast at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena