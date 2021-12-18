What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, DEC. 18
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Iowa Heartlanders at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
12 Courts of Christmas
At Hy-Vee Arena
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Hallsville
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
12 Courts of Christmas
At Hy-Vee Arena
8 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Maryville
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Van Horn boys, Truman girls, William Chrisman girls at Raytown South Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove at Lee’s Summit Holiday Tournament
9 a.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Hy-Vee Kansas City Stampede, Bartle Hall
9 a.m. — Grain Valley girls at Eldon Invitational
9 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational, Mathewson Exhibition Center, Sedalia
9 a.m. — William Chrisman at Harrisonville Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
10:15 a.m. — Grain Valley, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center
SUNDAY, DEC. 19
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
4 p.m. — Baltimore Blast at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena
MONDAY, DEC. 20
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Odessa at Grain Valley
12 Courts of Christmas
At Hy-Vee Arena
4 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Des Moines (Iowa) Grand View Christian
8 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. St. Joseph Central
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Odessa at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown