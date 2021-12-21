What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, DEC. 21 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raytown 

7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Pleasant Hill 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — Grain Valley, Pleasant Hill at Lee’s Summit 

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Blue Springs South 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Park Hill South, Raymore-Peculiar at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Belton 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

12 Courts of Christmas 

At Hy-Vee Arena 

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Waterloo (Iowa) East 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

12 Courts of Christmas 

At Hy-Vee Arena 

2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

8 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Olathe (Kan.) North 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Oak Grove, Truman at Center Girls Tournament 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

10 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

2 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center 