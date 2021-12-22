What's Up Next area sports calendar
The Examiner
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 22
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
12 Courts of Christmas
At Hy-Vee Arena
4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Waterloo (Iowa) East
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
12 Courts of Christmas
At Hy-Vee Arena
2 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
8 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Olathe (Kan.) North
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Oak Grove, Truman at Center Girls Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
2 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center