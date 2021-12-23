What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

SUNDAY, DEC. 26 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

3 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa 

MONDAY, DEC. 27 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

William Jewell Holiday Classic 

At Mabee Center, Liberty 

Nelson Division 

9 a.m. — Park Hill vs. Kansas City Central 

10:30 a.m. — Truman vs. North Kansas City 

Noon — Lee’s Summit vs. Grandview 

1:30 p.m. — Center vs. Liberty North 

Patterson Division 

4:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. St. Joseph Central 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Kearney 

7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Raymore-Peculiar 

9 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Staley 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Blue Springs South at Jefferson City Tournament 

TUESDAY, DEC. 28 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

William Jewell Holiday Classic 

At Mabee Center, Liberty 

Holley Division 

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ruskin 

6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Park Hill South 

7:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty 

9 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. Oak Park 

Nelson Division 

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit-Grandview loser vs. Center-Liberty North loser 

10:30 a.m. — Truman-North Kansas City loser vs. Park Hill-Kansas City Central loser 

Patterson Division 

Noon — Blue Springs-Kearney loser vs. Raytown-St. Joseph Central loser 

1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-Staley loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Raymore-Peculiar loser 