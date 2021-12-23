What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
SUNDAY, DEC. 26
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
3 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa
MONDAY, DEC. 27
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
William Jewell Holiday Classic
At Mabee Center, Liberty
Nelson Division
9 a.m. — Park Hill vs. Kansas City Central
10:30 a.m. — Truman vs. North Kansas City
Noon — Lee’s Summit vs. Grandview
1:30 p.m. — Center vs. Liberty North
Patterson Division
4:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. St. Joseph Central
6 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Kearney
7:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Raymore-Peculiar
9 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Staley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Blue Springs South at Jefferson City Tournament
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
William Jewell Holiday Classic
At Mabee Center, Liberty
Holley Division
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ruskin
6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Park Hill South
7:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty
9 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. Oak Park
Nelson Division
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit-Grandview loser vs. Center-Liberty North loser
10:30 a.m. — Truman-North Kansas City loser vs. Park Hill-Kansas City Central loser
Patterson Division
Noon — Blue Springs-Kearney loser vs. Raytown-St. Joseph Central loser
1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-Staley loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Raymore-Peculiar loser