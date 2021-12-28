The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, DEC. 28

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

William Jewell Holiday Classic

At Mabee Center, Liberty

Holley Division

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ruskin

6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Park Hill South

7:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty

9 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. Oak Park

Nelson Division

10:30 a.m. — Truman vs. Kansas City Central

Patterson Division

Noon — Blue Springs-Kearney loser vs. Raytown-St. Joseph Central loser

1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-Staley loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Raymore-Peculiar loser

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Bank Holiday Classic

At Jefferson City High School

2:30 or 5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Jefferson City Helias Catholic or Benton

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7 p.m. — Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

William Jewell Holiday Classic

At Mabee Center, Liberty

Holley Division

9 a.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South loser vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin loser

10:30 a.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty loser vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park loser

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South winner vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin winner

6 p.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty winner vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park winner

Patterson Division

Noon — Blue Springs-Kearney winner vs. Raytown-St. Joseph Central winner

1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-Staley winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Raymore-Peculiar winner

Nelson Division

7:30 p.m. — Park Hill vs. North Kansas City

9 p.m. — Lee’s Summit or Grandview vs. Center-Liberty North winner

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Jefferson Bank Holiday Classic

At Jefferson City High School

Time TBD — Blue Springs South vs. TBD