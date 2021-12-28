What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
William Jewell Holiday Classic
At Mabee Center, Liberty
Holley Division
4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ruskin
6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Park Hill South
7:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty
9 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. Oak Park
Nelson Division
10:30 a.m. — Truman vs. Kansas City Central
Patterson Division
Noon — Blue Springs-Kearney loser vs. Raytown-St. Joseph Central loser
1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-Staley loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Raymore-Peculiar loser
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jefferson Bank Holiday Classic
At Jefferson City High School
2:30 or 5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Jefferson City Helias Catholic or Benton
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
7 p.m. — Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
William Jewell Holiday Classic
At Mabee Center, Liberty
Holley Division
9 a.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South loser vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin loser
10:30 a.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty loser vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park loser
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South winner vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin winner
6 p.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty winner vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park winner
Patterson Division
Noon — Blue Springs-Kearney winner vs. Raytown-St. Joseph Central winner
1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-Staley winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Raymore-Peculiar winner
Nelson Division
7:30 p.m. — Park Hill vs. North Kansas City
9 p.m. — Lee’s Summit or Grandview vs. Center-Liberty North winner
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jefferson Bank Holiday Classic
At Jefferson City High School
Time TBD — Blue Springs South vs. TBD