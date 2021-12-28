What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, DEC. 28 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

William Jewell Holiday Classic 

At Mabee Center, Liberty 

Holley Division 

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Ruskin 

6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Park Hill South 

7:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Liberty 

9 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. Oak Park 

Nelson Division 

10:30 a.m. — Truman vs. Kansas City Central 

Patterson Division 

Noon — Blue Springs-Kearney loser vs. Raytown-St. Joseph Central loser 

1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-Staley loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Raymore-Peculiar loser 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Jefferson Bank Holiday Classic 

At Jefferson City High School  

2:30 or 5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Jefferson City Helias Catholic or Benton 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

7 p.m. — Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

William Jewell Holiday Classic 

At Mabee Center, Liberty 

Holley Division 

9 a.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South loser vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin loser 

10:30 a.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty loser vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park loser 

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South winner vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin winner 

6 p.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty winner vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park winner 

Patterson Division 

Noon — Blue Springs-Kearney winner vs. Raytown-St. Joseph Central winner 

1:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-Staley winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Raymore-Peculiar winner 

Nelson Division 

7:30 p.m. — Park Hill vs. North Kansas City 

9 p.m. — Lee’s Summit or Grandview vs. Center-Liberty North winner 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Jefferson Bank Holiday Classic 

At Jefferson City High School  

Time TBD — Blue Springs South vs. TBD 