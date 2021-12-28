What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

7 p.m. — Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

William Jewell Holiday Classic 

At Mabee Center, Liberty 

Holley Division 

9 a.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South loser vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin loser 

10:30 a.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty loser vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park loser 

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South winner vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin winner 

6 p.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty winner vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park winner 

Patterson Division 

Noon — Blue Springs vs. Raytown 

1:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel vs. Staley 

Nelson Division 

7:30 p.m. — Park Hill vs. North Kansas City 

9 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Liberty North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Jefferson Bank Holiday Classic 

At Jefferson City High School  

Time TBD — Blue Springs South vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

11 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Truman girls at Columbia Battle Invitational

THURSDAY, DEC. 30 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

William Jewell Holiday Classic 

At Mabee Center, Liberty 

Nelson Division 

9 a.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. Center

3 p.m. — Third-place game 

6 p.m. — Championship 

Patterson Division 

10:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game 

4:30 p.m. — Third-place game 

9 p.m. — Championship 

Holley Division 

Noon — Fifth-place game 

1:30 p.m. — Third-place game 

7:30 p.m. — Championship 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Truman girls at Columbia Battle Invitational

FRIDAY, DEC. 31 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

1:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Milwaukee Wave, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisc.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center 