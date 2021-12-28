What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
7 p.m. — Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
William Jewell Holiday Classic
At Mabee Center, Liberty
Holley Division
9 a.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South loser vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin loser
10:30 a.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty loser vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park loser
4:30 p.m. — Van Horn-Park Hill South winner vs. Blue Springs South-Ruskin winner
6 p.m. — Grain Valley-Liberty winner vs. Rockhurst-Oak Park winner
Patterson Division
Noon — Blue Springs vs. Raytown
1:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel vs. Staley
Nelson Division
7:30 p.m. — Park Hill vs. North Kansas City
9 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Jefferson Bank Holiday Classic
At Jefferson City High School
Time TBD — Blue Springs South vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
11 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Truman girls at Columbia Battle Invitational
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
William Jewell Holiday Classic
At Mabee Center, Liberty
Nelson Division
9 a.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. Center
3 p.m. — Third-place game
6 p.m. — Championship
Patterson Division
10:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game
4:30 p.m. — Third-place game
9 p.m. — Championship
Holley Division
Noon — Fifth-place game
1:30 p.m. — Third-place game
7:30 p.m. — Championship
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Truman girls at Columbia Battle Invitational
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
1:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Milwaukee Wave, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisc.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center