WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
William Jewell Holiday Classic
At Mabee Center, Liberty
Nelson Division
9 a.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. Center
3 p.m. — Third-place game: Park Hill-North Kansas City loser vs. Lee’s Summit-Liberty North loser
6 p.m. — Championship: Park Hill-North Kansas City winner vs. Lee’s Summit-Liberty North winner
Patterson Division
10:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game: Kearney vs. Raymore-Peculiar
4:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Staley loser
9 p.m. — Championship: Raytown vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Staley winner
Holley Division
Noon — Fifth-place game: Van Horn vs. Rockhurst
1:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Liberty-Oak Park loser vs. Park Hill South-Ruskin loser
7:30 p.m. — Championship: Liberty-Oak Park winner vs. Park Hill South-Ruskin winner
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Truman girls at Columbia Battle Invitational
FRIDAY, DEC. 31
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
1:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Milwaukee Wave, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisc.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center
SATURDAY, JAN. 1
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.
MONDAY, JAN. 3
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at William Chrisman
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel at Van Horn