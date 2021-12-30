What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

THURSDAY, DEC. 30 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

William Jewell Holiday Classic 

At Mabee Center, Liberty 

Nelson Division 

9 a.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. Center 

3 p.m. — Third-place game: Park Hill-North Kansas City loser vs. Lee’s Summit-Liberty North loser 

6 p.m. — Championship: Park Hill-North Kansas City winner vs. Lee’s Summit-Liberty North winner 

Patterson Division 

10:30 a.m. — Fifth-place game: Kearney vs. Raymore-Peculiar 

4:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Staley loser 

9 p.m. — Championship: Raytown vs. St. Michael the Archangel-Staley winner 

Holley Division 

Noon — Fifth-place game: Van Horn vs. Rockhurst 

1:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Liberty-Oak Park loser vs. Park Hill South-Ruskin loser 

7:30 p.m. — Championship: Liberty-Oak Park winner vs. Park Hill South-Ruskin winner 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Truman girls at Columbia Battle Invitational 

FRIDAY, DEC. 31 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

1:05 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at Milwaukee Wave, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisc. 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

1 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit, Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit Aquatic Center 

SATURDAY, JAN. 1 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY 

7:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan. 

MONDAY, JAN. 3 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at William Chrisman 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel at Van Horn 