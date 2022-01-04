What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, JAN. 4
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West
7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Truman at North Kansas City
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Raytown, Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit North
5 p.m. — North Kansas City, St. Joseph Central at Truman
5 p.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at Oak Park
6 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
6 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill South
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Raymore-Peculiar, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center