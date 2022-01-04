What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR 

(Schedules subject to change) 

TUESDAY, JAN. 4 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit West 

7 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Belton at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Liberty 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Van Horn 

7 p.m. — Truman at North Kansas City 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — Raytown, Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit North 

5 p.m. — North Kansas City, St. Joseph Central at Truman 

5 p.m. — Van Horn, William Chrisman at Oak Park 

6 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs 

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South 

6 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove 

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill South 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

6 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Raymore-Peculiar, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Henley Aquatic Center 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center