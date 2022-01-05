The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill South

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

6 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Raymore-Peculiar, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Sedalia Sacred Heart at Henley Aquatic Center

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

3:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Nevada

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton

7 p.m. — Staley at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

6 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs