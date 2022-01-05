What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)  

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 5  

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill South  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit North  

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs  

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

6 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley  

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING  

4 p.m. — Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman, Raymore-Peculiar, Sedalia Smith-Cotton, Sedalia Sacred Heart at Henley Aquatic Center  

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Winnetonka at Gladstone Community Center  

THURSDAY, JAN. 6  

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

Kaminsky Classic  

At Joplin High School  

3:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Nevada  

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton 

7 p.m. — Staley at William Chrisman 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

6 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs  