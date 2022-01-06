The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, JAN. 6

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

3:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Nevada

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

6 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

FRIDAY, JAN. 7

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove

Kaminsky Classic

At Joplin High School

4:30 or 7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Jefferson City or Joplin

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman boys and girls at North Kansas City Invitational

5 p.m. — Fort Osage at Kearney Girls Tournament