What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, JAN. 6  

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

Kaminsky Classic  

At Joplin High School  

3:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Nevada  

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove 

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

6 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

FRIDAY, JAN. 7  

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena  

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs  

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown 

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill 

7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove 

Kaminsky Classic  

At Joplin High School  

4:30 or 7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Jefferson City or Joplin  

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman boys and girls at North Kansas City Invitational 

5 p.m. — Fort Osage at Kearney Girls Tournament  