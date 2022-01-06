What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Kaminsky Classic
At Joplin High School
3:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Nevada
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Raytown at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove
7 p.m. — Truman at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown
7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove
Kaminsky Classic
At Joplin High School
4:30 or 7:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Jefferson City or Joplin
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs South girls, Truman boys and girls at North Kansas City Invitational
5 p.m. — Fort Osage at Kearney Girls Tournament