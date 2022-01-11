What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown
7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Truman
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Rockhurst
7:30 p.m. — Center at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
Pleasant Hill Invitational
8 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Marshall (main gym)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bill Burns Classic
At Lathrop High School
7:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. University Academy
Oak Park Lady Oakies Invitational
5 p.m. — Blue Springs-Ruskin loser vs. William Chrisman-Oak Park loser
8 p.m. — Blue Springs-Ruskin winner vs. William Chrisman-Oak Park winner
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Lone Jack at Pembroke Hill
5 p.m. — Van Horn, Raytown South at Kearney
5 p.m. — Grandview, Winnetonka at William Chrisman
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North
6 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage
6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Pleasant Hill Invitational
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley-Marshall loser vs. Odessa-Pleasant Hill loser (auxiliary gym)
Bill Burns Classic
At Lathrop High School
6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Cameron
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Lee's Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Harrisonville at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
7 p.m. — Truman at Lawrence (Kan.) Free State
Pleasant Hill Invitational
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley-Belton winner vs. Pembroke Hill-Summit Christian Academy winner (main gym)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Truman girls at Lexington Invitational
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Joseph Benton
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center