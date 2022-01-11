What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)  

TUESDAY, JAN. 11  

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena  

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown 

7 p.m. — Park Hill South at Truman 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Rockhurst 

7:30 p.m. — Center at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

Pleasant Hill Invitational 

8 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Marshall (main gym) 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Bill Burns Classic 

At Lathrop High School 

7:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. University Academy 

Oak Park Lady Oakies Invitational 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs-Ruskin loser vs. William Chrisman-Oak Park loser 

8 p.m. — Blue Springs-Ruskin winner vs. William Chrisman-Oak Park winner 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Rockhurst at Raymore-Peculiar 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Lone Jack at Pembroke Hill 

5 p.m. — Van Horn, Raytown South at Kearney 

5 p.m. — Grandview, Winnetonka at William Chrisman 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North 

6 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage 

6 p.m. — Grain Valley at Belton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center 

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12  

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

Pleasant Hill Invitational 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley-Marshall loser vs. Odessa-Pleasant Hill loser (auxiliary gym) 

Bill Burns Classic 

At Lathrop High School 

6 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Cameron 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

7 p.m. — Lee's Summit West at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

7 p.m. — Truman at Lawrence (Kan.) Free State 

Pleasant Hill Invitational 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley-Belton winner vs. Pembroke Hill-Summit Christian Academy winner (main gym) 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

5 p.m. — Truman girls at Lexington Invitational 

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at St. Joseph Benton 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Raytown, Raytown South at Raytown Wellness Center 