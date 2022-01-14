What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, JAN. 14
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
7:35 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at St. Louis Ambush, The Family Arena, St. Charles, Mo.
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City East
Kearney Bulldog Classic
5 or 8 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. North Kansas City or St. Joseph Lafayette
3:30 or 5 p.m. — Truman vs. Lincoln Prep or De La Salle
Pleasant Hill Invitational
5:30 or 8:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Pembroke Hill or Summit Christian Academy
Bill Burns Classic
At Lathrop High School
8 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn vs. Mid Buchanan
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville
7 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs South
Pleasant Hill Invitational
7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Grandview
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament
5 p.m. — Oak Grove at MRVC Girls Tournament, Odessa High School
6 p.m. — Platte County at Blue Springs
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational swimming preliminaries, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Noon — St. Louis Visitation Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Staley Invitational
9 a.m. — Oak Grove at MRVC Tournament, Odessa High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational
11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational diving, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia
2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational swimming finals, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia
SUNDAY, JAN. 16
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
7:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Tacoma Stars, Accesso ShoWare Center, Tacoma, Wash.