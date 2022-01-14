What's Up Next area sports calendar

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, JAN. 14  

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE  

7:35 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at St. Louis Ambush, The Family Arena, St. Charles, Mo. 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville 

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City East 

Kearney Bulldog Classic 

5 or 8 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. North Kansas City or St. Joseph Lafayette 

3:30 or 5 p.m. — Truman vs. Lincoln Prep or De La Salle 

Pleasant Hill Invitational 

5:30 or 8:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Pembroke Hill or Summit Christian Academy 

Bill Burns Classic 

At Lathrop High School 

8 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn vs. Mid Buchanan 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville 

7 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs South 

Pleasant Hill Invitational 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Grandview 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament 

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at MRVC Girls Tournament, Odessa High School 

6 p.m. — Platte County at Blue Springs 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational swimming preliminaries, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia 

SATURDAY, JAN. 15  

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

Noon — St. Louis Visitation Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Staley Invitational 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at MRVC Tournament, Odessa High School 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational 

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational diving, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia 

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational swimming finals, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia 

SUNDAY, JAN. 16 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE  

7:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Tacoma Stars, Accesso ShoWare Center, Tacoma, Wash. 