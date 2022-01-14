What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, JAN. 14

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Iowa Heartlanders, Xtream Arena, Coralville, Iowa

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7:35 p.m. — Kansas City Comets at St. Louis Ambush, The Family Arena, St. Charles, Mo.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kansas City East

Kearney Bulldog Classic

5 or 8 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. North Kansas City or St. Joseph Lafayette

3:30 or 5 p.m. — Truman vs. Lincoln Prep or De La Salle

Pleasant Hill Invitational

5:30 or 8:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Pembroke Hill or Summit Christian Academy

Bill Burns Classic

At Lathrop High School

8 p.m. — Championship: Van Horn vs. Mid Buchanan

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

7 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs South

Pleasant Hill Invitational

7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Grandview

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Girls Tournament

5 p.m. — Oak Grove at MRVC Girls Tournament, Odessa High School

6 p.m. — Platte County at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational swimming preliminaries, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Noon — St. Louis Visitation Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Staley Invitational

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at MRVC Tournament, Odessa High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational diving, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational swimming finals, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Tacoma Stars, Accesso ShoWare Center, Tacoma, Wash.