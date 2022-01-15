What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, JAN. 15
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Noon — St. Louis Visitation Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Staley Invitational
9 a.m. — Oak Grove at MRVC Tournament, Odessa High School
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational
11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational diving, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia
2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational swimming finals, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia
SUNDAY, JAN. 16
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
7:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Tacoma Stars, Accesso ShoWare Center, Tacoma, Wash.
MONDAY, JAN. 17
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
North Kansas City Invitational
6 p.m. — Truman vs. Oak Park
Lee’s Summit Tournament
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ruskin
5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Raytown
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Truman Tournament
11:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Plattsburg Girls Tournament