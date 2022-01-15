What's Up Next area sports calendar

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, JAN. 15  

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

Noon — St. Louis Visitation Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Staley Invitational 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at MRVC Tournament, Odessa High School 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational 

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational diving, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia 

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational swimming finals, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia 

SUNDAY, JAN. 16 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE  

7:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Tacoma Stars, Accesso ShoWare Center, Tacoma, Wash. 

MONDAY, JAN. 17 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

North Kansas City Invitational 

6 p.m. — Truman vs. Oak Park 

Lee’s Summit Tournament 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ruskin 

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Raytown 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

Truman Tournament 

11:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Plattsburg Girls Tournament 