WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

SATURDAY, JAN. 15

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Allen Americans at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Noon — St. Louis Visitation Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Belton Tournament

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Staley Invitational

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at MRVC Tournament, Odessa High School

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

10 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational

11:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational diving, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia

2 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational swimming finals, Mizzou Aquatic Center, Columbia

SUNDAY, JAN. 16

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

7:05 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Comets at Tacoma Stars, Accesso ShoWare Center, Tacoma, Wash.

MONDAY, JAN. 17

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

North Kansas City Invitational

6 p.m. — Truman vs. Oak Park

Lee’s Summit Tournament

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Ruskin

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Raytown

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Truman Tournament

11:30 a.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Plattsburg Girls Tournament