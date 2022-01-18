What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, JAN. 18
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Odessa
7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Wellington-Napoleon
Liberty Tournament
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Warrensburg
Truman Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
7 p.m. — Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
KA-MO Classic
At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School
5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Teresa’s Academy
7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Blue Valley North
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Truman at Grain Valley
5 p.m. — William Chrisman, Belton at Raytown
6 p.m. — Fort Osage, St. Joseph Central at Lee’s Summit
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill
6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lone Jack
6 p.m. — Grandview, Ruskin at Van Horn
6:30 p.m. — Center, Clinton at Oak Grove
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Raytown loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Ruskin loser
8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Raytown winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Ruskin winner
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Wellington-Napoleon at Oak Grove
Truman Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Lee's Summit West
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Fort Osage
6 p.m. — St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Platte County, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center
4 p.m. — Warrensburg, Savannah at Blue Springs