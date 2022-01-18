What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)  

TUESDAY, JAN. 18 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Odessa 

7:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Wellington-Napoleon 

Liberty Tournament 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Olathe (Kan.) Northwest 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Warrensburg 

Truman Tournament 

5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

7 p.m. — Truman vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

KA-MO Classic 

At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School 

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Teresa’s Academy 

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Blue Valley North 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Truman at Grain Valley 

5 p.m. — William Chrisman, Belton at Raytown 

6 p.m. — Fort Osage, St. Joseph Central at Lee’s Summit 

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Park Hill 

6 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lone Jack 

6 p.m. — Grandview, Ruskin at Van Horn 

6:30 p.m. — Center, Clinton at Oak Grove 

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Raytown loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Ruskin loser 

8:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-Raytown winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Ruskin winner 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Wellington-Napoleon at Oak Grove 

Truman Tournament 

5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Lee's Summit West 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Fort Osage 

6 p.m. — St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Platte County, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center 

4 p.m. — Warrensburg, Savannah at Blue Springs