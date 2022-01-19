The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

8:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Ruskin

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Wellington-Napoleon at Oak Grove

Truman Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Lee's Summit West

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman

KA-MO Classic

At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School

5:30 or 7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Olathe (Kan.) East or St. James Academy (Kan.)

5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East or Staley

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Fort Osage

6 p.m. — St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Platte County, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center

4 p.m. — Warrensburg, Savannah at Blue Springs

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Summit Christian Academy

CW Stessman Liberty Tournament

4 or 7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Staley or Leavenworth (Kan.)

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament

Blue Springs vs. TBA

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn at Harrisonville Girls Tournament

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa

5:30 p.m. — Mid-Buchanan at Oak Grove

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs