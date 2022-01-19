What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

8:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Ruskin 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Wellington-Napoleon at Oak Grove 

Truman Tournament 

5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Lee's Summit West 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman 

KA-MO Classic 

At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School 

5:30 or 7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Olathe (Kan.) East or St. James Academy (Kan.) 

5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East or Staley 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Fort Osage 

6 p.m. — St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Platte County, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center 

4 p.m. — Warrensburg, Savannah at Blue Springs 

THURSDAY, JAN. 20 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Summit Christian Academy 

CW Stessman Liberty Tournament 

4 or 7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Staley or Leavenworth (Kan.) 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament 

Blue Springs vs. TBA 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn at Harrisonville Girls Tournament 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa 

5:30 p.m. — Mid-Buchanan at Oak Grove 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs 