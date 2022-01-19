What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
8:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Ruskin
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Wellington-Napoleon at Oak Grove
Truman Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Raytown vs. Lee's Summit West
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Truman
KA-MO Classic
At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School
5:30 or 7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Olathe (Kan.) East or St. James Academy (Kan.)
5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East or Staley
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Fort Osage
6 p.m. — St. Pius X at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
3:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Platte County, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center
4 p.m. — Warrensburg, Savannah at Blue Springs
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Summit Christian Academy
CW Stessman Liberty Tournament
4 or 7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Staley or Leavenworth (Kan.)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament
Blue Springs vs. TBA
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn at Harrisonville Girls Tournament
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa
5:30 p.m. — Mid-Buchanan at Oak Grove
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs