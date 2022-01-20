What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Summit Christian Academy
CW Stessman Liberty Tournament
7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Staley
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn
Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament
5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Nevada (new gym)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn at Harrisonville Girls Tournament
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa
5:30 p.m. — Mid-Buchanan at Oak Grove
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.)
7:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove
CW Stessman Liberty Tournament
7 or 8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Liberty or Columbia Hickman
Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic loser vs. Kansas City Central-Columbia Rock Bridge loser
5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic winner vs. Kansas City Central-Columbia Rock Bridge winner
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
5:45 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove
Truman Pete Hile Tournament
4 p.m. — Fifth-place game
5:30 p.m. — Third-place game
7 p.m. — Championship
Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman or Christian Heritage Academy
KA-MO Classic
At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School
5:30 or 7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD
5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational preliminaries, Belton High School