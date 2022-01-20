What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)  

THURSDAY, JAN. 20 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Summit Christian Academy 

CW Stessman Liberty Tournament 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Staley 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn 

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament 

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Nevada (new gym) 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn at Harrisonville Girls Tournament 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa 

5:30 p.m. — Mid-Buchanan at Oak Grove 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs 

FRIDAY, JAN. 21 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 

7:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove 

CW Stessman Liberty Tournament 

7 or 8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Liberty or Columbia Hickman 

Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout 

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic loser vs. Kansas City Central-Columbia Rock Bridge loser 

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic winner vs. Kansas City Central-Columbia Rock Bridge winner 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

5:45 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove 

Truman Pete Hile Tournament 

4 p.m. — Fifth-place game 

5:30 p.m. — Third-place game 

7 p.m. — Championship 

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman or Christian Heritage Academy 

KA-MO Classic 

At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School 

5:30 or 7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD 

5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational 

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational preliminaries, Belton High School 