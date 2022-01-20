The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Summit Christian Academy

CW Stessman Liberty Tournament

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Staley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Nevada (new gym)

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North, Oak Grove, Truman, Van Horn at Harrisonville Girls Tournament

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Odessa

5:30 p.m. — Mid-Buchanan at Oak Grove

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.)

7:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

CW Stessman Liberty Tournament

7 or 8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Liberty or Columbia Hickman

Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic loser vs. Kansas City Central-Columbia Rock Bridge loser

5:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic winner vs. Kansas City Central-Columbia Rock Bridge winner

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

5:45 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

Truman Pete Hile Tournament

4 p.m. — Fifth-place game

5:30 p.m. — Third-place game

7 p.m. — Championship

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman or Christian Heritage Academy

KA-MO Classic

At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School

5:30 or 7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD

5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational preliminaries, Belton High School