What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
FRIDAY, JAN. 21
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North
7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.)
7:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove
CW Stessman Liberty Tournament
7 or 8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Liberty or Columbia Hickman
Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout
4 p.m. — Seventh-place game: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Kansas City Central
5:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. Columbia Rock Bridge
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley
5:45 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove
Truman Pete Hile Tournament
4 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. Lee's Summit West
5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs South vs. Raytown
7 p.m. — Championship: Columbia Rock Bridge vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament
4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman or Christian Heritage Academy
KA-MO Classic
At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School
7 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Valley North
5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational
4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational preliminaries, Belton High School
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
6 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament
Time TBD — Blue Springs vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational
9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Oak Grove girls at Knob Noster Invitational
9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Girls Invitational
9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational finals (diving at 8 a.m.), Belton High School
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.