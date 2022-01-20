What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)  

FRIDAY, JAN. 21 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 

7:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove 

CW Stessman Liberty Tournament 

7 or 8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Liberty or Columbia Hickman 

Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout 

4 p.m. — Seventh-place game: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Kansas City Central 

5:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. Columbia Rock Bridge 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley 

5:45 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove 

Truman Pete Hile Tournament 

4 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. Lee's Summit West 

5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs South vs. Raytown 

7 p.m. — Championship: Columbia Rock Bridge vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman or Christian Heritage Academy 

KA-MO Classic 

At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School 

7 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Valley North 

5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational 

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational 

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational preliminaries, Belton High School 

SATURDAY, JAN. 22 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

6 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament 

Time TBD — Blue Springs vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Oak Grove girls at Knob Noster Invitational 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Girls Invitational 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational finals (diving at 8 a.m.), Belton High School 

SUNDAY, JAN. 23 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan. 