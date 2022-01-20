The Examiner

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR

(Schedules subject to change)

FRIDAY, JAN. 21

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Van Horn at St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.)

7:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

CW Stessman Liberty Tournament

7 or 8:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Liberty or Columbia Hickman

Lee’s Summit High School Summit Grill Shootout

4 p.m. — Seventh-place game: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Kansas City Central

5:30 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Lee’s Summit North vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grain Valley

5:45 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

Truman Pete Hile Tournament

4 p.m. — Fifth-place game: Truman vs. Lee's Summit West

5:30 p.m. — Third-place game: Blue Springs South vs. Raytown

7 p.m. — Championship: Columbia Rock Bridge vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Columbia Hickman or Christian Heritage Academy

KA-MO Classic

At Blue Valley (Kan.) North High School

7 p.m. — Championship: Lee’s Summit North vs. Blue Valley North

5:30 or 7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational

4:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational preliminaries, Belton High School

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament

Time TBD — Blue Springs vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational

9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Oak Grove girls at Knob Noster Invitational

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Girls Invitational

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational finals (diving at 8 a.m.), Belton High School

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.