What's Up Next area sports calendar

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, JAN. 22 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena 

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE 

6 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL 

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament 

11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational 

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational 

9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Oak Grove girls at Knob Noster Invitational 

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Girls Invitational 

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING 

1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational finals (diving at 8 a.m.), Belton High School 

SUNDAY, JAN. 23 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan. 

MONDAY, JAN. 24 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Ruskin 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit 

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Barstow 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic 

8:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Marshall 