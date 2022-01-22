What's Up Next area sports calendar

The Examiner

(Schedules subject to change)

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena

MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE

6 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament

11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational

9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Oak Grove girls at Knob Noster Invitational

9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Girls Invitational

9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational finals (diving at 8 a.m.), Belton High School

SUNDAY, JAN. 23

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Ruskin

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown

4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Barstow

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

8:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Marshall