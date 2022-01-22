What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
7:05 p.m. — Newfoundland Growlers at Kansas City Mavericks, Cable Dahmer Arena
MAJOR ARENA SOCCER LEAGUE
6 p.m. — Tacoma Stars at Kansas City Comets, T-Mobile Center, Kansas City
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frontenac (Kan.) Tournament
11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Winnetonka Invitational
9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Columbia Hickman Invitational
9 a.m. — Fort Osage girls, Oak Grove girls at Knob Noster Invitational
9 a.m. — Grain Valley, Truman, William Chrisman at Liberty North Girls Invitational
9 a.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Platte County Invitational
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
1 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Belton Pirate Invitational finals (diving at 8 a.m.), Belton High School
SUNDAY, JAN. 23
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
4:05 p.m. — Kansas City Mavericks at Wichita Thunder, Intrust Bank Arena, Wichita, Kan.
MONDAY, JAN. 24
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Van Horn at Ruskin
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Lee’s Summit
Grain Valley Sonic Showdown
4 p.m. — Oak Park vs. Barstow
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka
7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
8:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar vs. Marshall