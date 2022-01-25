What's Up Next area sports calendar
(Schedules subject to change)
TUESDAY, JAN. 25
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South
7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
7 p.m. — Truman at Belton
Grain Valley Sonic Showdown
4 p.m. — Platte County vs. Marshall
5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Barstow
7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
8:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Pleasant Hill
Richmond Tournament
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Richmond (high school gym)
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn
Richmond Tournament
7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Summit Christian Academy (middle school gym)
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, William Chrisman at Park Hill
5 p.m. — North Kansas City, Park Hill South at Fort Osage
5 p.m. — Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill at Excelsior Springs
5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Belton at Truman
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Olathe (Kan.) North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grain Valley Sonic Showdown
4 p.m. — Oak Park-Barstow loser vs. Grain Valley-Winnetonka loser
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic loser vs. Raymore-Peculiar-Marshall loser
7 p.m. — Oak Park-Barstow winner vs. Grain Valley-Winnetonka winner
8:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic winner vs. Raymore-Peculiar-Marshall winner
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy, University Academy at Van Horn
6 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational
4 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy, Savannah, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center