WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)

TUESDAY, JAN. 25 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — Liberty at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South 

7 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North 

7 p.m. — Truman at Belton 

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

4 p.m. — Platte County vs. Marshall 

5:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Barstow 

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. St. Thomas Aquinas 

8:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Pleasant Hill 

Richmond Tournament 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Richmond (high school gym) 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

6:30 p.m. — Odessa at Van Horn 

Richmond Tournament 

7 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Summit Christian Academy (middle school gym) 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

5 p.m. — Blue Springs South, William Chrisman at Park Hill 

5 p.m. — North Kansas City, Park Hill South at Fort Osage 

5 p.m. — Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill at Excelsior Springs 

5 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic, Belton at Truman 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Liberty 

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Olathe (Kan.) North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

4 p.m. — Oak Park-Barstow loser vs. Grain Valley-Winnetonka loser 

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic loser vs. Raymore-Peculiar-Marshall loser 

7 p.m. — Oak Park-Barstow winner vs. Grain Valley-Winnetonka winner 

8:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-St. Michael the Archangel Catholic winner vs. Raymore-Peculiar-Marshall winner 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

5 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy, University Academy at Van Horn 

6 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING  

3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational 

4 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy, Savannah, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center 