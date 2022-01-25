What's Up Next area sports calendar

WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR  

(Schedules subject to change)  

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26 

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY  

8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Olathe (Kan.) North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

4 p.m. — Barstow vs. Winnetonka 

5:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Marshall 

7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Oak Park 

8:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raymore-Peculiar 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

5 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy, University Academy at Van Horn 

6 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING  

3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational 

4 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy, Savannah, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center 

THURSDAY, JAN. 27 

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL  

Grain Valley Sonic Showdown 

4 p.m. — Platte County-Marshall loser vs. Grain Valley-Barstow loser 

5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-St. Thomas Aquinas loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Pleasant Hill loser 

7 p.m. — Platte County-Marshall winner vs. Grain Valley-Barstow winner 

8:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-St. Thomas Aquinas winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Pleasant Hill winner 

Richmond Tournament 

Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL  

6:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Van Horn 

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs 

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman 

Richmond Tournament 

Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD 

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING  

5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Cameron 

6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Kearney 