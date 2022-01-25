What's Up Next area sports calendar
WHAT'S UP NEXT | AREA SPORTS CALENDAR
(Schedules subject to change)
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY
8:10 p.m. (CST) — Kansas City Mavericks at Idaho Steelheads, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Olathe (Kan.) North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grain Valley Sonic Showdown
4 p.m. — Barstow vs. Winnetonka
5:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Marshall
7 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Oak Park
8:30 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Raymore-Peculiar
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy, University Academy at Van Horn
6 p.m. — Liberty North at Lee’s Summit North
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING
3 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Sedalia Smith-Cotton Invitational
4 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy, Savannah, Truman, Van Horn, William Chrisman at Henley Aquatic Center
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
Grain Valley Sonic Showdown
4 p.m. — Platte County-Marshall loser vs. Grain Valley-Barstow loser
5:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-St. Thomas Aquinas loser vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Pleasant Hill loser
7 p.m. — Platte County-Marshall winner vs. Grain Valley-Barstow winner
8:30 p.m. — Fort Osage-St. Thomas Aquinas winner vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic-Pleasant Hill winner
Richmond Tournament
Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m. — Raytown South at Van Horn
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs
7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Truman
Richmond Tournament
Time TBD — Oak Grove vs. TBD
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
5:30 p.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Cameron
6 p.m. — Blue Springs at Kearney